Green Day Make Live Debut Of New Song

Bruce Henne | 09-12-2019

Green Day

(hennemusic) Green Day performed the live debut of the title track - and new single - from their forthcoming album, "Father Of All…", during a rare club show at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles on September 10.

The band delivered a 12-song set that featured tunes from seven of their studio releases, including "Father Of All", which will arrive on February 7.

The California rockers were on hand to celebrate news of their Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy, who also rocked greatest hits sets for fans at the intimate venue.

The 2020 world tour of stadiums will see the three acts launch a two-week European run in Paris, France on June 13, with North American dates to begin in Seattle, WA on July 17. Watch video of the song's live debut here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


