Whitesnake Share Video From Slip Of The Tongue Reissue

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a video for "Sweet Lady Luck" from the forthcoming 30th anniversary reissue of their 1989 album, "Slip Of The Tongue."

Due October 4, the expanded 6CD/DVD set will include a newly-remastered version of the record alongside an extensive collection of unreleased material, audio and video of the band's performance at the 1990 Monsters Of Rock festival, and a new interview with David Coverdale; the package comes in a 60-page hardbound book filled with rare memorabilia from the era.

Other 30th anniversary versions of "Slip Of The Tongue" will also be available the same day, including a 2-CD Deluxe Edition that includes the newly remastered album expanded with a selection of rare and unreleased bonus tracks; a 2-LP Deluxe Edition which features the newly remastered album along with a selection of unique bonus tracks; a single-disc version that presents the newly-remastered album, along with single B-Sides plus alternate recordings; and, via digital formats. Watch the video here.

