.

Whitesnake Share Video From Slip Of The Tongue Reissue

Bruce Henne | 09-11-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Whitesnake

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a video for "Sweet Lady Luck" from the forthcoming 30th anniversary reissue of their 1989 album, "Slip Of The Tongue."

Due October 4, the expanded 6CD/DVD set will include a newly-remastered version of the record alongside an extensive collection of unreleased material, audio and video of the band's performance at the 1990 Monsters Of Rock festival, and a new interview with David Coverdale; the package comes in a 60-page hardbound book filled with rare memorabilia from the era.

Other 30th anniversary versions of "Slip Of The Tongue" will also be available the same day, including a 2-CD Deluxe Edition that includes the newly remastered album expanded with a selection of rare and unreleased bonus tracks; a 2-LP Deluxe Edition which features the newly remastered album along with a selection of unique bonus tracks; a single-disc version that presents the newly-remastered album, along with single B-Sides plus alternate recordings; and, via digital formats. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Whitesnake Share Video From Slip Of The Tongue Reissue

Whitesnake Release 'Trouble Is Your Middle Name' Video

Whitesnake Expand 'Slip Of The Tongue' For 30th Anniversary

Whitesnake's David Coverdale Thrilled With Release Of New Album

Video From Whitesnake Flesh And Blood Tour Launch Goes Online

Whitesnake Share Behind The Scenes Video For New Album

Whitesnake Stream New Song Hey You (You Make Me Rock)

Whitesnake Surpass 1 Million Views For Latest Video

Whitesnake Streaming New Song 'Trouble Is Your Middle Name'

Whitesnake Release 'All Or Nothing' 2019 Remix Video

More Whitesnake News

Whitesnake Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Billy Currington Announces Free Bahamas Benefit Concert- Hellyeah's Tom Maxwell Recovering From Surgery- Rolling Stones Announce 50th Anniversary 'Let It Bleed' Reissue- more


Reviews
Brian Wilson and the Zombies' Something Great From '68 Tour

Road Trip: Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Cruise

John Nemeth Live On Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Cruise

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Special Haunted Edition

Collective Soul - Blood

advertisement


Latest News
Billy Currington Announces Free Bahamas Benefit Concert

Hellyeah's Tom Maxwell Recovering From Surgery

Rolling Stones Announce 50th Anniversary 'Let It Bleed' Reissue

Whitesnake Share Video From Slip Of The Tongue Reissue

Blackberry Smoke Announce Live Album And Concert Film

Bloodbather Release New Video And Ink With Rise Records

Metallica Never Felt More Connected Says Lars

Alice Cooper Streams Cover Of Bob Seger Classic



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.