All That Remains And Danny Worsnop Release New Video

All That Remains have released a brand new music video for track "Just Tell Me Something," which features Asking Alexandria frontman Danny Worsnop.

Phil Labonte had this to say about the collaboration, "I am really proud of how this one came out. I'm blown away by Danny's performance. When I gave him a shout and asked if he would be down to do a song, he was like, 'You know it, send me the song.' He laid it down in an afternoon I think and we were like, 'That's perfect.' I hope everyone else digs it as much as we do." Watch the video here

The band will be launching their coheadlining tour with Lacuna Coil, dubbed "The Disease of the Anima Tour," this Sunday, September 15th. The trek will feature support from Bad Omens, Toothgrinder, and Uncured.





