.

All That Remains And Danny Worsnop Release New Video

K. Wiggins | 09-12-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

All That Remains

All That Remains have released a brand new music video for track "Just Tell Me Something," which features Asking Alexandria frontman Danny Worsnop.

Phil Labonte had this to say about the collaboration, "I am really proud of how this one came out. I'm blown away by Danny's performance. When I gave him a shout and asked if he would be down to do a song, he was like, 'You know it, send me the song.' He laid it down in an afternoon I think and we were like, 'That's perfect.' I hope everyone else digs it as much as we do." Watch the video here

The band will be launching their coheadlining tour with Lacuna Coil, dubbed "The Disease of the Anima Tour," this Sunday, September 15th. The trek will feature support from Bad Omens, Toothgrinder, and Uncured.


Related Stories


All That Remains And Danny Worsnop Release New Video

All That Remains Release 'Everything's Wrong' Video

All That Remains Singer Not A Fan Of Oli Herbert's Widow

All That Remains Announce Oli's Permanent Replacement

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Killed In Accident 2018 In Review

All That Remains' Oliver Herbert Death Under Police Investigation

All That Remains Reveal Temp Guitarist Following Oli Herbert's Death

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Cause Of Death Revealed

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled

All That Remains Oli Herbert Public Memorial Announced

More All That Remains News

All That Remains Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Metallica's Lars Amazed At The Power Of Music- Ghost Debut Video For New Single 'Kiss The Go-Goat'- Vampire Weekend Expand Father Of The Bride Tour- AC/DC- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: Motown 60 Weekend

Brian Wilson and the Zombies' Something Great From '68 Tour

Road Trip: Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Cruise

John Nemeth Live On Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Cruise

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Special Haunted Edition

advertisement


Latest News
Metallica's Lars Amazed At The Power Of Music

Ghost Debut Video For New Single 'Kiss The Go-Goat'

Vampire Weekend Expand Father Of The Bride Tour

All That Remains And Danny Worsnop Release New Video

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Vintage 'Meatplow' Live Recording

Green Day Make Live Debut Of New Song

Premiere: Blake Brown & The American Dust Choir's 'Lift Me Up'

AC/DC Used In Unusual Way By Police Dept



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.