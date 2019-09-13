Alter Bridge Share 'In The Deep' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge are previewing their forthcoming album, "Walk The Sky", with a newly-issued lyric video for the track, "In The Deep." It's the fourth tune released ahead of the October 18 arrival of the Florida band's sixth record, following the lead single "Wouldn't You Rather", and follow-ups "Pay No Mind" and "Take The Crown."

"It's hard to completely get away from who we are - the same four guys in the band - but everyone who's heard the record says it has its own personality and doesn't sound like any particular Alter Bridge record," guitarist Mark Tremoni tells Kerrang.

"But that being said, it's familiar Alter Bridge territory, and Myles has said it's kind of the answer to AB III. That was a very brooding and dark lyrical record, whereas this one is the yang to the yin of that. AB III was kind of about a loss of faith and not believing, Myles was having a dark moment in that time and he wrote the majority of the lyrics.

"This is more of an enlightening, Zen kind of record - it's not a preachy record by any means, it's more of a free-spirited kind of thing." Watch the video here.

