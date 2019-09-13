.

Alter Bridge Share 'In The Deep' Lyric Video

Bruce Henne | 09-13-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Alter Bridge

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge are previewing their forthcoming album, "Walk The Sky", with a newly-issued lyric video for the track, "In The Deep." It's the fourth tune released ahead of the October 18 arrival of the Florida band's sixth record, following the lead single "Wouldn't You Rather", and follow-ups "Pay No Mind" and "Take The Crown."

"It's hard to completely get away from who we are - the same four guys in the band - but everyone who's heard the record says it has its own personality and doesn't sound like any particular Alter Bridge record," guitarist Mark Tremoni tells Kerrang.

"But that being said, it's familiar Alter Bridge territory, and Myles has said it's kind of the answer to AB III. That was a very brooding and dark lyrical record, whereas this one is the yang to the yin of that. AB III was kind of about a loss of faith and not believing, Myles was having a dark moment in that time and he wrote the majority of the lyrics.

"This is more of an enlightening, Zen kind of record - it's not a preachy record by any means, it's more of a free-spirited kind of thing." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Alter Bridge Share 'In The Deep' Lyric Video

Alter Bridge Share 'Take The Crown' Lyric Video

Alter Bridge Streaming New Song 'Pay No Mind'

Alter Bridge and Skillet Add Dates To Fall Tour

Alter Bridge Release 'Wouldn't You Rather' Video

Alter Bridge And Skillet Announce Victorious Sky Tour

Alter Bridge Announce New Album 'Walk The Sky'

Halestorm and Alter Bridge Lead The Next ShipRocked

Alter Bridge Complete Recording And Mixing New Album

Alter Bridge Reveal New Album Plans

More Alter Bridge News

Alter Bridge Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Eddie Money Passed Away This Morning- Ozzy Osbourne Hopes To Resume Tour Early Next Year- Metallica's Lars Amazed At The Power Of Music- Ghost Debut Video- more


Reviews
Pat Travers - Swing!

Sites and Sounds: Motown 60 Weekend

Brian Wilson and the Zombies' Something Great From '68 Tour

Road Trip: Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Cruise

John Nemeth Live On Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Cruise

advertisement


Latest News
Slipknot Considering Special Toned Down Full Album Show

Green Day's Jimmy Kimmel Performance Goes Online

Eddie Money Passed Away This Morning

Ozzy Osbourne Hopes To Resume Tour Early Next Year

Alice Cooper Reveals 'Detroit City 2020' Lyric Video

Slash Releases New Performance Video

Alter Bridge Share 'In The Deep' Lyric Video

The Wizards Of Winter Release 'Handel's Torch' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.