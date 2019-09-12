Metallica's Lars Amazed At The Power Of Music

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich reflected on realizing the size of the audience for the band's recent European WorldWired Tour leg and is amazed at music's unifying nature.

Ulrich told the San Francisco Chronicle in a recent interview, "It's definitely nuts. As you get older and more aware of your own mortality and issues and so on, every day I stand up there and try to really open my eyes to it and take it in.

"Obviously, this is not the first time we're playing stadiums in Europe, but I don't remember the last time we played stadiums in Europe, sitting there going, 'Holy sh*t! Look at all those people!'

"It's amazing that music can still be this transformative and still have this power to bring people together - not just for the people up onstage but for everybody in the audience. I never used to think about any of that stuff. Now it's such a big part of the day-to-day out here, just being appreciative and grateful for how this thing has morphed.

"I understand that has something to do with growing and maturing and whatever other words you want to attach to that process."





