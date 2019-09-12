Vampire Weekend Expand Father Of The Bride Tour

Vampire Weekend have announced that they have added a new leg to their North American Father of the Bride tour with a new leg next spring and summer.

The new tour leg is scheduled to begin on May 28th in Burlington, VT at the Midway Lawn and will conclude on October 7th in Birmingham, AL at the BJCC Concert Hall.

The tour news comes as the band hit the late night television stage on Wednesday night for a performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Watch the band play "Sympathy" and see all of their upcoming tour dates below:

09/25/2019 - Vancouver, BC - Festival Lawn at Deer Park

09/27/2019 - Seattle, WA - Wamu Theater

09/28/2019 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

10/01/2019 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/02/2019 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

10/03/2019 - San Diego, CA - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

10/06/2019 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

10/08/2019 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/09/2019 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/28/2020 - Burlington, VT - Midway Lawn

05/29/2020 - Westbrook, ME - Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

05/31/2020 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

06/02/2020 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Mainstage Theater

06/03/2020 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

06/12/2020 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel Outdoors

08/09/2020 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

08/10/2020 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

08/12/2020 - Missoula, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater

08/14/2020 - Calgary, AB - BMO Centre

08/15/2020 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

09/23/2020 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

09/24/2020 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

09/26/2020 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre

09/27/2020 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater

09/29/2020 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

09/30/2020 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

10/06/2020 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

10/07/2020 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall





