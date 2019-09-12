.

Vampire Weekend Expand Father Of The Bride Tour

Michael Angulia | 09-12-2019

Vampire Weekend

Vampire Weekend have announced that they have added a new leg to their North American Father of the Bride tour with a new leg next spring and summer.

The new tour leg is scheduled to begin on May 28th in Burlington, VT at the Midway Lawn and will conclude on October 7th in Birmingham, AL at the BJCC Concert Hall.

The tour news comes as the band hit the late night television stage on Wednesday night for a performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Watch the band play "Sympathy" and see all of their upcoming tour dates below:

09/25/2019 - Vancouver, BC - Festival Lawn at Deer Park
09/27/2019 - Seattle, WA - Wamu Theater
09/28/2019 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Edgefield
10/01/2019 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10/02/2019 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
10/03/2019 - San Diego, CA - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
10/06/2019 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
10/08/2019 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/09/2019 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/28/2020 - Burlington, VT - Midway Lawn
05/29/2020 - Westbrook, ME - Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
05/31/2020 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
06/02/2020 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Mainstage Theater
06/03/2020 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
06/12/2020 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel Outdoors
08/09/2020 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater
08/10/2020 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
08/12/2020 - Missoula, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater
08/14/2020 - Calgary, AB - BMO Centre
08/15/2020 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre
09/23/2020 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
09/24/2020 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
09/26/2020 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre
09/27/2020 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater
09/29/2020 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
09/30/2020 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
10/06/2020 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
10/07/2020 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall


