Vampire Weekend Stream 'Mary Boone' Visualizer

(Nasty Little Man) Vampire Weekend have released "Mary Boone" - the fourth and final advance offering from Only God Was Above Us out April 5th via Columbia Records, along with a official visualizer which features a rapper who's never released an album, Despot, driving from New Jersey to Manhattan via the Lincoln Tunnel.

Written by Ezra Koenig and featuring a sample of the iconic drum loop from "Back to Life (However Do You Want Me)" by Soul II Soul. Produced by Ariel Rechtshaid and Koenig, with lush orchestral arrangements by Will Canzoneri, Koenig and Rechtshaid, the song - named for one of the most influential figures of the NYC art world of the 1980s-features a soaring, operatic choir alongside Koenig's understated but honeyed vocals, and lyrics referencing Tadao Ando churches, Natarajas, hex signs, and whirling Dervishes. As its eclectic sonic and lyrical tapestries unfold, the song finds a narrator looking to get their foot in the door of the New York art world (or perhaps something bigger).

To date, Ezra Koenig, Chris Tomson and Chris Baio have released four songs from Only God Was Above Us: "Gen-X Cops," "Capricorn," "Classical" and now "Mary Boone"-evincing a diverse array of sounds and narratives, yet only revealing less than half of the album's staggering range and depth. Only God Was Above Us will be available across digital platforms as well as on vinyl and CD.

On April 8th, Vampire Weekend will celebrate Only God Was Above Us' release week in Austin, TX under a total eclipse. For those unable to book flights along the path of the eclipse, the entire show will be broadcast LIVE for FREE on streaming platform Veeps, allowing Vampire Weekend fans across the globe to be a part of this unique experience.

Only God Was Above Us

Tour 2024

Mon Apr 08 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater (Solar Eclipse)

Sat April 27 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival*

Fri May 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party*

Thu May 30 - Barcelona, Espana - Primavera Sound*

Thu Jun 06 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Fri Jun 07 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sun Jun 09 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Mon Jun 10 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Wed Jun 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Sat Jun 15 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley

Sun Jun 16 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley (Matinee Show)

Tue Jun 18 - Burnaby, BC - Deer Lake Park

Wed Jun 19 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thu Jun 20 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jun 22 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

Sun Jun 23 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater (Matinee Show)

Fri Jul 19 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 20 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater

Mon Jul 22 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Tue Jul 23 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater

Thu Jul 25 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Fri Jul 26 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sat Jul 27 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Tue Jul 30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Wed Jul 31 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Thu Aug 01 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion

Sat Aug 03 - St. Charles, IA - Hinterland*

Thu Sep 19 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Fri Sep 20 - Cincinnati, OH - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

Sat Sep 21 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Mon Sep 23 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 24 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Wed Sep 25 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

Fri Sep 27 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sat Sep 28 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann

Mon Sep 30 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Tue Oct 01 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Wed Oct 02 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion

Sat Oct 05 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sun Oct 06 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (Matinee Show)

Tue Oct 08 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Wed Oct 09 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

Fri Oct 11 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

Sat Oct 12 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sun Oct 13 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit

Tue Oct 15 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 17 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Fri Nov 29 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

Sun Dec 1 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

Mon Dec 2 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

Wed Dec 4 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

Fri Dec 6 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Halls

Sun Dec 8 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Tue Dec 10 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

Fri Dec 13 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena

Dun Dec 15 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

*Festival date

