Vampire Weekend Stream 'Mary Boone' Visualizer

(Nasty Little Man) Vampire Weekend have released "Mary Boone" - the fourth and final advance offering from Only God Was Above Us out April 5th via Columbia Records, along with a official visualizer which features a rapper who's never released an album, Despot, driving from New Jersey to Manhattan via the Lincoln Tunnel.
Written by Ezra Koenig and featuring a sample of the iconic drum loop from "Back to Life (However Do You Want Me)" by Soul II Soul. Produced by Ariel Rechtshaid and Koenig, with lush orchestral arrangements by Will Canzoneri, Koenig and Rechtshaid, the song - named for one of the most influential figures of the NYC art world of the 1980s-features a soaring, operatic choir alongside Koenig's understated but honeyed vocals, and lyrics referencing Tadao Ando churches, Natarajas, hex signs, and whirling Dervishes. As its eclectic sonic and lyrical tapestries unfold, the song finds a narrator looking to get their foot in the door of the New York art world (or perhaps something bigger).
To date, Ezra Koenig, Chris Tomson and Chris Baio have released four songs from Only God Was Above Us: "Gen-X Cops," "Capricorn," "Classical" and now "Mary Boone"-evincing a diverse array of sounds and narratives, yet only revealing less than half of the album's staggering range and depth. Only God Was Above Us will be available across digital platforms as well as on vinyl and CD.
On April 8th, Vampire Weekend will celebrate Only God Was Above Us' release week in Austin, TX under a total eclipse. For those unable to book flights along the path of the eclipse, the entire show will be broadcast LIVE for FREE on streaming platform Veeps, allowing Vampire Weekend fans across the globe to be a part of this unique experience.
Only God Was Above Us
Tour 2024
Mon Apr 08 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater (Solar Eclipse)
Sat April 27 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival*
Fri May 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party*
Thu May 30 - Barcelona, Espana - Primavera Sound*
Thu Jun 06 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Fri Jun 07 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sun Jun 09 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Mon Jun 10 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Wed Jun 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
Sat Jun 15 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley
Sun Jun 16 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley (Matinee Show)
Tue Jun 18 - Burnaby, BC - Deer Lake Park
Wed Jun 19 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Thu Jun 20 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jun 22 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
Sun Jun 23 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater (Matinee Show)
Fri Jul 19 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 20 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater
Mon Jul 22 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Tue Jul 23 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater
Thu Jul 25 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
Fri Jul 26 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sat Jul 27 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Tue Jul 30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Wed Jul 31 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Thu Aug 01 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion
Sat Aug 03 - St. Charles, IA - Hinterland*
Thu Sep 19 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Fri Sep 20 - Cincinnati, OH - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
Sat Sep 21 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Mon Sep 23 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Tue Sep 24 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Wed Sep 25 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
Fri Sep 27 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sat Sep 28 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann
Mon Sep 30 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Tue Oct 01 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Wed Oct 02 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion
Sat Oct 05 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Sun Oct 06 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (Matinee Show)
Tue Oct 08 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Wed Oct 09 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
Fri Oct 11 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Sat Oct 12 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sun Oct 13 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit
Tue Oct 15 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Thu Oct 17 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Fri Nov 29 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
Sun Dec 1 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
Mon Dec 2 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
Wed Dec 4 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
Fri Dec 6 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Halls
Sun Dec 8 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Tue Dec 10 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
Fri Dec 13 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena
Dun Dec 15 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
*Festival date
