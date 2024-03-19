Vampire Weekend To Livestream Eclipse Show For Free

(The Press House) In a once-in-a-lifetime event that promises to be as celestial as it is musical, Vampire Weekend are set to perform in celebration of their highly anticipated fifth studio album, Only God Was Above Us under the rare occurrence of a total solar eclipse. This historic performance will take place at the scenic Moody Amphitheater in Austin, Texas, on Monday, April 8, 2024, from 12 PM to approximately 2:30 PM CT, with the eclipse reaching totality at 1:36 PM CT for a breathtaking 1-2 minutes of darkness.

As the concert plays out, Austin will be directly in the path of the total solar eclipse, but fans worldwide don't have to miss out on this historic music moment. The entire show will be broadcast LIVE on premier streaming platform Veeps, allowing Vampire Weekend fans across the globe to be a part of this unique experience. Individual tickets to the broadcast will be available for free, and it will also be available to Veeps All Access.

Set to release on April 5, 2024 on Columbia Records, Only God Was Above Us marks Vampire Weekend's fifth studio album. It's also the first full-length album from band members Ezra Koenig, Chris Baio and Chris Tomson since their Grammy-winning Father of the Bride in 2019. Inspired and haunted by 20th century New York City, the album was recorded all over the world, from Manhattan to Los Angeles to London and Tokyo. Only God Was Above Us was produced by Koenig and longtime collaborator Ariel Rechtshaid, mixed by Dave Fridmann and mastered by Emily Lazar.

Related Stories

Vampire Weekend Launch Vampire Campfire Podcast

Vampire Weekend Return With First New Music In Five Years

Vampire Weekend Announce New Album And Plan Show During Total Eclipse

News > Vampire Weekend