Green Day's Jimmy Kimmel Performance Goes Online

(hennemusic) Green Day rocked the title track to their forthcoming album, "Father Of All...", during a September 12 appearance on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live and video of the performance has been shared online.

The first broadcast performance of the song follows its release and live debut two nights earlier at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles as the band were joined by Weezer and Fall Out Boy to perform greatest hits sets at the venue to promote their newly-announced 2020 Hella Mega Tour.

The three groups will launch a two-week European run in Paris, France on June 13, with North American dates scheduled to begin in Seattle, WA on July 17.Green Day's thirteenth album, "Father Of All..", will be released on February 7. Watch the TV performance here.

