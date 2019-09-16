.

Bruce Springsteen Reveals Details For Western Stars Cinema Events

Bruce Henne | 09-16-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Bruce Springsteen

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen has announced details for the cinema screening of his documentary concert film, "Western Stars", ahead of its official release on October 25.

The New Jersey rocker's directorial debut - alongside longtime collaborator Thom Zimny - sees Springsteen perform all 13 songs on his 19th studio album, backed up by a band and a full 30-piece orchestra, under the cathedral ceiling of his historic nearly 100-year-old barn.

The project mixes live music alongside archival footage and Springsteen's personal narration with song to tell the story of his latest record of the same name, which debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 in June to deliver the singer his 20th US Top 10 album, dating back to 1975's "Born To Run."

Following its recent world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), "Western Stars" will debut in cinemas during an exclusive two-night theatrical release next month, with showings scheduled to take place at 4PM and 7PM on October 19 and 23. Watch the trailer and more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Bruce Springsteen Reveals Details For Western Stars Cinema Events

Bruce Springsteen Shares Trailer For Western Stars Doc

Bruce Springsteen New Film Premiere Announced

Bruce Springsteen Goes No. 2 With 'Western Stars'

Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Western Stars' Video

Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Tucson Train' Video

Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'

Bruce Springsteen Performs With Little Steven In Asbury Park

Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Steven Van Zandt

Bruce Springsteen Streaming New Song 'Hello Sunshine'

More Bruce Springsteen News

Bruce Springsteen Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
The Cars Frontman Ric Ocasek Found Dead At Home- David Lee Roth Sidesteps Eddie Van Halen Health Question- The Who Share Song From First New Album In 13 Years- more


Reviews
The Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie

Pat Travers - Swing!

Sites and Sounds: Motown 60 Weekend

Brian Wilson and the Zombies' Something Great From '68 Tour

Road Trip: Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Cruise

advertisement


Latest News
The Cars Frontman Ric Ocasek Found Dead At Home

David Lee Roth Sidesteps Eddie Van Halen Health Question

The Who Share Song From First New Album In 13 Years

Supergrass Announce Reunion Tour and Box Set

Metallica Take Top Spot On LIVE75 Chart

Ghost Live Debut New Songs At North American Tour Launch

Bruce Springsteen Reveals Details For Western Stars Cinema Events

John Fogerty 50 Year Trip Live Album Announced



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.