Metallica Take Top Spot On LIVE75 Chart

Metallica claimed the top spot on Pollstar's LIVE75 top tour chart thanks to their two S&M2 shows and the final dates of their European summer tour.

The band teamed up with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra for two special shows on September 6th and 8th that marked the opening of the Chase Center in San Francisco.

They claimed the top spot with those shows and the final six stops of the European leg of their epic WorldWired tour which they launched back in 2016.

KISS also entered the chart this week at 15 on the strength of 3 shows on their farewell tour and Def Leppard earned Breakthrough status after 97% sellout percentage for their Las Vegas residency shows at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

Other rockers that made the list include Queen + Adam Lambert at No. 8, Iron Maiden at No. 12, and Bryan Adam/Billy Idol at No. 18. See the full list here





