Guns N' Roses To Play Rare Intimate Show

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses will play an intimate show at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday, September 21 as part of the Citi Sound Vault series.

Returning to this venue for the first time in nearly a decade, fans will get to experience the band ahead of their fall dates on the Not In This Lifetime tour.

Launched in 2017 in partnership with Live Nation, Citi Sound Vault provides Citi cardmembers with exclusive access to intimate performances by some of music's biggest artists known for selling out arenas and stadiums.

The theater gig previews the return of Guns N' Roses for a series of fall 2019 concert dates that will begin in Charlotte, NC on September 25, the trek will see the veteran band joined by a number of acts, including Shooter Jennings, Bishop Gunn, Blackberry Smoke, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown and Dirty Honey.

The tour features classic-lineup members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, keyboardist Dizzy Reed, drummer Frank Ferrer and second keyboardist Melissa Reese. Find ticket details here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Slash Addresses New Guns N' Roses Song Rumor

Guns N' Roses Reveal Special Guests For Fall Tour

Guns N' Roses Hit With New Song Rumor For Terminator Film

Guns N' Roses 'Unites A Whole Cross-Section Of Humanity' Says Duff

Guns N' Roses' McKagan Learned From Axl Rose

Guns N' Roses Ending Brewery Battle

Fame Didn't Spoil Original Guns N' Roses Stars Says Monroe

Losing Guns N' Roses Gig To Slash Was Best Of Both Worlds For Guitarist

Guns N' Roses Guitarist Didn't Expect Fan Hatred

More Guns N' Roses News

Guns N' Roses Music and More



