Megaforce (Metallica) Founder Jon Zazula Special Book Event

(Adrenaline PR) BackStory Events and Guitar World will present a special evening with Jon Zazula, founder of Megaforce Records and authors of the book Heavy Tales. The Metal. The Music. The Madness., on October 24 at The Cutting Room in New York City.

The presentation will include an in-depth interview with Zazula conducted by famed journalist Brad Tolinski, as well as live set by Motörhead tribute band Headmotor and music spun by iconic metal DJs Rockn Ray and Metal Joe of the Old Bridge Militia Foundation.

Jon Zazula says, "I have the utmost respect for Brad Tolinski. He has put so many bands on the map with all of the media coverage he has spearheaded throughout the years. I'm really excited and looking forward to being on the receiving end of his questions."

Fans outside of the New York City region can also watch on Guitar World's site and socials regional can view the event via live stream.

Heavy Tales, available Tuesday, October 29, is the detailed, never-before-told story of how Jonny Z founded legendary New Jersey-based label Megaforce Records with his wife, Marsha, and built a dynasty unmatched by others - forever changing the scope of heavy metal.

In the winter of 1982, Jonny Z received an unexpected demo tape from underground, unsigned band Metallica. Eager and determined to have the music heard by the entire world, Jonny and Marsha founded Megaforce Records in 1983, and soon after, released Metallica's debut album, Kill 'Em All. Current Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett even made his debut with the band at a show in Dover, NJ. Through the release of Kill 'Em All, Megaforce cemented its position as the de-facto music label in America for heavy metal - but that's just the start. The bands they would go on to work with released some of the most prolific and important albums in heavy metal history, giving it its Golden Era.

Heavy Talesdetails the stories of how visionary Jonny Z worked miracles by releasing the first records by Metallica and also by managing and launching the careers of metal and rock giants Anthrax, Testament, Mercyful Fate, Raven, Overkill, Exciter, Stormtroopers of Death, Method of Destruction, Ace Frehley, King's X, Ministry, Mindfunk, Nudeswirl, Warren Haynes, Disco Biscuits and others, and how one night in 1984, he embarrassingly created the persona of rap metal guru The Lone Rager and penned a classic rap metal mashup.

Tickets for the event are available via the Cutting Room website here.

