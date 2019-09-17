Stitched Up Heart Giving Back To Vets With Warrior

Stitched Up Heart have announced that they are helping give back to veterans with a special promo tied to their just released new track "Warrior".

The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Darkness", which they will be releasing next spring. Frontwoman Alecia "Mixi" Demner had this to say about the song, "This song is dedicated to the soldiers who sacrifice everything to protect the ones they love. To those who have seen things they can never come back from. To those who will defend no matter what the cost." Watch the lyric video here.

The band is offering up a special "Warrior" t-shirt to benefit the non profit group Guitars For Vets. The organization's cofounder Patrick Nettesheim had this to say, "Guitars for Vets is proud to partner with Red Music and Stitched Up Heart to help bring awareness to the physical, emotional and spiritual challenges that our Veterans face as a result of their service for us.

"We applaud Stitched Up Heart for bringing the healing power of music to their fans and beyond as we welcome them to the team as G4V Ambassadors." The shirts can be ordered here.





