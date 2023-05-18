Stitched Up Heart Go 'To The Wolves' With New Single

(C Squared Music) Los Angeles hard-rockers Stitched Up Heart have returned with an unapologetic new single, "To The Wolves." A harbinger of things to come and one of the band's heaviest songs to date, the anthemic new track serves as an inspiration to stand up and fight back, as vocalist Mixi Demner reminds you: "You're f*cking with a wolf!"
"Incredibly excited to finally unleash our first single 'To The Wolves,'" Mixi elaborates. "We didn't play it safe on this one. We were more ourselves than ever and had a very clear vision of what we wanted to create."
Featuring Craig Mabbitt and produced by Kevin Thrasher from ESCAPE THE FATE, the invigorating new track is accompanied by a first-bitten video, which can be viewed HERE. Showing the band, as well as Craig, surrounded by a frozen forest, the biting cold of the scenery furthers the biting message of the track.
