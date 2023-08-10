.

Stitched Up Heart Deliver 'Immortal' Video

08-10-2023

Stitched Up Heart News Cover art August 10, 2023
Cover art

Stitched Up Heart have shared a music video for their new single "Immortal". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "To The Wolves", which arrives September 1st via Century Media Records.

From the song's official announcement: Progressive dynamics with groovy aggression and vocalist Mixi pulling out all the stops atop hefty bass lines. "We really wanted to expand our limits and see how heavy we could go while still being melodic," explains Mixi. "There are a lot of hidden Marvel comic easter eggs in this track as well."

Previous singles "To The Wolves" and "Possess Me" are also available for streaming. Heavier is indeed the name of the game on To The Wolves. As the band explores darker territories than ever before, STITCHED UP HEART has crafted something that is anthemic, soulful, and unapologetic.

