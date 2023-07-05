Stitched Up Heart Premiere 'Possess Me' Video

(C Squared) Stitched Up Heart are charging toward the release of their new album To The Wolves, and amping it up each step of the way. Today, the band has revealed not only the details of their latest opus, due out September 1st via Century Media Records, but a driving new single "Possess Me."
Tinged with progressive elements, intricate and otherworldly electronics, and vocalist Mixi's signature emotional scream, the track is both energetic and inspiring. Listeners will find themselves belting out each word right along with Mixi.
"Possess me is the most intimate song we have written so far," Mixi shares. "We went back to our roots with familiar elements from our single "Monster" but with a heavier and modern twist."
Heavier is indeed the name of the game on To The Wolves. As the band explores darker territories than ever before, STITCHED UP HEART has crafted something that is anthemic, soulful, and unapologetic.
