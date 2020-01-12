.

Stitched Up Heart Release 'Warrior' Video

William Lee | 01-12-2020

Stitched Up Heart

Stitched Up Heart have released a music video for their new track "Warrior". The song comes from their forthcoming studio album "Darkness", which is set to come out March 13th.

frontwoman Alecia 'Mixi' Demner had this to say about the new visual, "I'm really excited about this video because I was able to come up with almost the entire creative vision for it. From wardrobe, makeup, to cinematography.

"We wanted to go for a visual aesthetic similar to the movie 300. The director, Ron Underwood, went above and beyond taking every idea I had and making it more than I ever dreamed it to be! I'm very happy with the end result!" Watch it here.


