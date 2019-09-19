Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Returned To Her Roots For Songwriting

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale says that she decided to go back to her roots and early motivations as a songwriter for the band's 2018 album "Vicious" and she feels that the music is better because of it.

Hale spoke about her approach to songwriting with Silver Tiger Media in Australia. She explained, "This last record, I really started getting back to my roots, but also back to just writing the way that I enjoy to write and writing for me.

"Because when I was a teenager, and before this became a career, I should say, I was just following whatever got me excited, and for the most part I've done that for the majority of my career.

"But sometimes other things creep in, like, 'Okay, is this gonna be good for our label?' 'Is this gonna better than [our last] record?' 'Is this gonna make the fans disappointed?' All these things that happen. 'Is this gonna be a hit on the radio?' Blah blah blah. That kind of thing.

"And what I've noticed is that the more that you focus on your true self and the more that you are actually unapologetic about everything that you are, the better that becomes, the better songs you write. You're letting that happen. And so I remember I used to be able to do that, and I reconnected with that lately."





