Metallica Release Video For Live Rarity

Bruce Henne | 09-19-2019

Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a performance their 2008 track, "The Day That Never Comes", from an August 18 concert at Let?any Airport in Prague, Czech Republic.

The band delivered the tune from "Death Magnetic" for the first time in eight months during one of the final shows on the summer 2019 European leg of their ongoing WorldWired Tour.

Now in its fourth year, the multi-year series in support of the group's tenth album, "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", was launched in the fall of 2016.

The project - which topped the charts in 57 countries upon its release - marked only the second time in US chart history that any group would see six consecutive albums debut at number one in the country, after only the Dave Matthews Band achieved the feat.

Following a pair of shows with the San Francisco Symphony as part of the grand opening of the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA, Metallica will resume the trek next month with a series of dates in Australia and New Zealand. Watch the video here.

