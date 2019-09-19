.

The Cars Music Sales Skyrockets After Ric Ocasek's Death

K. Wiggins | 09-19-2019

The Cars

The Cars music sales skyrocketed earlier this week once news broke about the tragic death of frontman Ric Ocasek, according to data shared by BuzzAngle Music.

Album sales climbed over 3,700% with 6,000 in sales during the first two days of Ocasek's death. They have the second highest album sales for September 15th and 16th, with only The Lumineers new album topping them. The band only had 29,000 album sales this year prior to Ric death.

The Cars had the most song sales of any artists for Sept 15 and 16th with an increase of 14,695% . They sold 25,000 songs in the 48 hour period, beating Post Malone (18,000), Lizzo (15,000), Taylor Swift (10,000) and Eddie Money (8,000), who passed away last week.

The Cars were also the 100 most streamed artist (for audio streams) within 48 hours of Ric's passing with more than 3.5 million audio streams, an increase of 332%.


