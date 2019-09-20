.

Metallica Declared World's Biggest Touring Act

K. Wiggins | 09-20-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica

Metallica recently completed the latest leg of their WorldWired tour and Polls star is marking the occasion by making their case that the trash legends are the "biggest all-time touring band."

The trade publication crunched the numbers and discovered that since 1982, Metallica has sold almost 22.1 million concert tickets and have grossed $1.4 billion, according to the Pollstar Boxoffice stats.

When compared to their rock contemporaries, Guns N' Roses comes in a distant second in dollars with almost $800 million gross, and on tickets sales they easily top AC/DC (14.3 million) and Ozzy Osbourne (10 million).

Lars Ulrich told Pollstar, "I keep thinking and forcing myself to think all our best years are still ahead of us. We may even turn professional and do this full time one day.

"That's the MO. It's always, 'What's your favorite record?' It's the next one, the one we haven't recorded yet. it's always about the possibilities, always about what can be, what's coming.

"That, to me, is what this is all about and I think that attitude is a big part of the why Metallica still connects to so many people around the world.


Related Stories


Metallica Declared World's Biggest Touring Act

Metallica Release Video For Live Rarity

Megaforce (Metallica) Founder Jon Zazula Special Book Event

Metallica Take Top Spot On LIVE75 Chart

Metallica's Lars Amazed At The Power Of Music

Metallica Never Felt More Connected Says Lars

Metallica Perform Second Show With San Francisco Symphony

Metallica Include Cliff Burton Classic At S&M2

Metallica Share Video Of Rarity Performance From Vienna

Metallica Share Extended Trailer For S&M2 Cinema Event

More Metallica News

Metallica Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Metallica Declared World's Biggest Touring Act- AC/DC Singer Previews Robert Plant TV Interview- Sum 41 To Celebrate 'Chuck' Anniversary On Tour- Megadeth- more


Reviews
Road Trip: Some Like it Hot: Pucker Butt Pepper Company

Caught In The Act: Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace's Altimate Tour

The Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie

Pat Travers - Swing!

Sites and Sounds: Motown 60 Weekend

advertisement


Latest News
Metallica Declared World's Biggest Touring Act

AC/DC Singer Previews Robert Plant TV Interview

Sum 41 To Celebrate 'Chuck' Anniversary On Tour

Ellefson's Role Changed With Megadeth Reunion

New Years Day Go Tarantino For 'Come For Me' Video

Between The Buried And Me Announce Special Reissue

Depeche Mode Film Hitting Theaters For One Night Only

Steve Hackett Releases 'Peace' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.