Metallica Declared World's Biggest Touring Act

Metallica recently completed the latest leg of their WorldWired tour and Polls star is marking the occasion by making their case that the trash legends are the "biggest all-time touring band."

The trade publication crunched the numbers and discovered that since 1982, Metallica has sold almost 22.1 million concert tickets and have grossed $1.4 billion, according to the Pollstar Boxoffice stats.

When compared to their rock contemporaries, Guns N' Roses comes in a distant second in dollars with almost $800 million gross, and on tickets sales they easily top AC/DC (14.3 million) and Ozzy Osbourne (10 million).

Lars Ulrich told Pollstar, "I keep thinking and forcing myself to think all our best years are still ahead of us. We may even turn professional and do this full time one day.

"That's the MO. It's always, 'What's your favorite record?' It's the next one, the one we haven't recorded yet. it's always about the possibilities, always about what can be, what's coming.

"That, to me, is what this is all about and I think that attitude is a big part of the why Metallica still connects to so many people around the world.





