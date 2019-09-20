Sum 41 To Celebrate 'Chuck' Anniversary On Tour
Sum 41 have announced that they will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of their "Chuck" album on their upcoming North American headline tour.
The band is launching the tour in support of their latest album "Order In Decline" and decided to add a celebration of "Chuck" to the trek, which will feature The Amity Affliction and The Plot In You.
Frontman Deryck Whibley explained, "We are so excited to be hitting the road throughout North America for the Order In Decline World Tour. We'll be combining two of our heaviest albums, as well as fan favorites from throughout our career into one behemoth sized set each night.
"We couldn't let this monumental anniversary pass us by and we are so ready to bring 2 full albums (and then some) worth of music to fans across the United States". See the dates below:
September 29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival
October 1 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre (Of Mice & Men replaces The Amity Affliction)
October 2 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore (Of Mice & Men replaces The Amity Affliction)
October 4 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
October 5 - Minneapolis, MN - Menace in Minneapolis at Skyway Theatre^
October 6 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre
October 8 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
October 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
October 11 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
October 12 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre
October 13 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
October 16 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
October 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium
October 18 - San Diego, CA - Soma
October 20 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
October 22 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
October 23 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center
October 24 - Memphis, TN - Soundstage at Graceland
October 26 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
October 27 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
October 28 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
October 29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
October 31 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
