Sum 41 To Celebrate 'Chuck' Anniversary On Tour

Sum 41 have announced that they will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of their "Chuck" album on their upcoming North American headline tour.

The band is launching the tour in support of their latest album "Order In Decline" and decided to add a celebration of "Chuck" to the trek, which will feature The Amity Affliction and The Plot In You.

Frontman Deryck Whibley explained, "We are so excited to be hitting the road throughout North America for the Order In Decline World Tour. We'll be combining two of our heaviest albums, as well as fan favorites from throughout our career into one behemoth sized set each night.

"We couldn't let this monumental anniversary pass us by and we are so ready to bring 2 full albums (and then some) worth of music to fans across the United States". See the dates below:

September 29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

October 1 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre (Of Mice & Men replaces The Amity Affliction)

October 2 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore (Of Mice & Men replaces The Amity Affliction)

October 2 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore*

October 4 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

October 5 - Minneapolis, MN - Menace in Minneapolis at Skyway Theatre^

October 6 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre

October 8 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

October 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

October 11 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

October 12 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre

October 13 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

October 16 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

October 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Palladium

October 18 - San Diego, CA - Soma

October 20 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

October 22 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

October 23 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

October 24 - Memphis, TN - Soundstage at Graceland

October 26 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

October 27 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

October 28 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

October 29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

October 31 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium





Related Stories

More Sum 41 News

Sum 41 Music and More



