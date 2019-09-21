Green Day Release 'Father Of All' Music Video
(hennemusic) Green Day have released a video for the lead single and title track to their forthcoming album, "Father Of All." Due February 7, the record marks the follow-up Green Day's 2016 album, "Revolution Radio", which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 upon its release
The band recently dropped the tune in sync with news of their Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy next year, and delivered its live debut during a rare club show by all three acts at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles on September 10 ahead of its first broadcast performance on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live a few days later.
The trio will launch the world tour in Paris next June ahead of a companion North American summer series of stadium shows. Watch the new music video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Green Day Release 'Father Of All' Music Video
Green Day's Jimmy Kimmel Performance Goes Online
Green Day Make Live Debut Of New Song
Weezer, Fall Out Boy And Green Day Announce Tour
Green Day Highlight Tour With New Video
Green Day Tribute Featured On NASA InSight Mars Lander
Singled Out: Chip and The Chargeups' Green Day and Poison Mashup
Sex Pistols Frontman Slams Green Day
Green Day Announce DVD Release Of Documentary
Green Day's 'Good Riddance' Gets Unusual Late Night TV Cover