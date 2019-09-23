Bauhaus Add New Reunion Show Following Sellouts

Bauhaus will be returning to the stage together for the first time in 13 years later this year and have now announced that they have added a third concert after the first two sold out almost instantly.

The four original members of the iconic band, Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haksins, and David J, will now be playing three special shows at the Hollywood Palladium.

The first show will take place on November 3rd, with a follow up show the next night. The band will then return to venue on December 1st for what at this point is the final show.

Peter Murphy is currently recovering following a heart attack on August 13th in New York City. 11 days later, Dr. Akshai Bhandary, Director of the Cardiac Care Unit at Lenox Hill Hospital, released the following statement, "Mr. Peter Murphy was admitted to the Lenox Hill Hospital Cardiac Care Unit on August 13, 2019 after having suffered a heart attack. He underwent emergent angioplasty and received two stents to his right coronary artery. Since then, Mr. Murphy has done excellent and is expected to make a full recovery."

Murphy had this to say, "Following my recent episode in New York City with my heart attack and being admitted into Lenox Hill Hospital and seeing myself go through the rigors of intensive care, I am very happy to say that I have made a full recovery. Thanks to the superb team of doctors, specialists, nurses and care staff. I am so glad to say I am up and running again."





Related Stories

Bauhaus' Peter Murphy Suffers Heart Attack

Bauhaus Icon David J Releases Video For Rose McGowan Collaboration

Peter Murphy and David J Announce Bauhaus Anniversary Tour Dates

More Bauhaus News

Bauhaus Music and More



