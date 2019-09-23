.

Guns N' Roses Rock Small Venue Ahead Of Tour

William Lee | 09-23-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses played a special intimate venue show this past Saturday, September 21st, as part of the Citi Sound Vault series and to launch their North American tour.

The band delivered a 24-song set at the 5,000 capacity Hollywood Palladium that included many of their classic songs as well as several covers including the Misfits, Jimmy Webb and Pink Floyd.

After this special warm up gig, the band will officially be kicking off their North American fall tour on Wednesday (September 25th) in Charlotte, NC. Watch some fan filmed footage from the Palladium show here.


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Rock Small Venue Ahead Of Tour

Axl Scared Guns N' Roses Bandmate The First Time He Saw Him

Guns N' Roses To Play Rare Intimate Show

Slash Addresses New Guns N' Roses Song Rumor

Guns N' Roses Reveal Special Guests For Fall Tour

Guns N' Roses Hit With New Song Rumor For Terminator Film

Guns N' Roses 'Unites A Whole Cross-Section Of Humanity' Says Duff

Guns N' Roses' McKagan Learned From Axl Rose

Guns N' Roses Ending Brewery Battle

Fame Didn't Spoil Original Guns N' Roses Stars Says Monroe

More Guns N' Roses News

Guns N' Roses Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sammy Hagar Promises Free Shows Following Fest Cancelation- Guns N' Roses Rock Small Venue Ahead Of Tour- Foo Fighters Stream Live EP For Storm Area 51 Day- more


Reviews
David Crosby & Friends Live

Road Trip: Some Like it Hot: Pucker Butt Pepper Company

Caught In The Act: Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace's Altimate Tour

The Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie

Pat Travers - Swing!

advertisement


Latest News
Sammy Hagar Promises Free Shows Following Fest Cancelation

Guns N' Roses Rock Small Venue Ahead Of Tour

Foo Fighters Stream Live From Roswell EP For Storm Area 51 Day

Metallica Announce 2020 All Within My Hands Benefit Concert

Bauhaus Add New Reunion Show Following Sellouts

Beatles Stream 'Come Together' 2019 Mix

Bayside Release Video For New Album Title Song 'Interrobang'

Iommi Looks Back At Black Sabbath Replacing Ozzy With Dio



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.