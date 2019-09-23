Guns N' Roses Rock Small Venue Ahead Of Tour

Guns N' Roses played a special intimate venue show this past Saturday, September 21st, as part of the Citi Sound Vault series and to launch their North American tour.

The band delivered a 24-song set at the 5,000 capacity Hollywood Palladium that included many of their classic songs as well as several covers including the Misfits, Jimmy Webb and Pink Floyd.

After this special warm up gig, the band will officially be kicking off their North American fall tour on Wednesday (September 25th) in Charlotte, NC. Watch some fan filmed footage from the Palladium show here.





