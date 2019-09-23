Metallica Announce 2020 All Within My Hands Benefit Concert

(hennemusic) Metallica have announced that they will host their second annual All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands Concert on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

"Just like last year's show, the benefit will be held at the very intimate Masonic in San Francisco," says the band. "Mark your calendars to join us and see what we've been up to since the Foundation formed in 2017, learn about the charities we've supported and the work we're doing in local communities, and we'll close out the night by hitting the stage for a live performance.

"We hope you'll join us again next year and keep watching for more details coming by the end of 2019." The AWMH Foundation was established by Metallica as a means to invest in the people and places that have supported the band, while also providing a mechanism for fans to become engaged in philanthropy and volunteerism. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





