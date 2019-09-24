Lynyrd Skynyrd's Farewell Tour Coming To Theaters

Last year, Lynyrd Skynyrd headed to Sweet Home Jacksonville for a special hometown stadium show on their farewell tour and fans from across the U.S. will be able to witness the show in movie theaters on November 7th.

The special one-night only screening presented by Fathom Events will include the TIAA Bank Field concert from the legendary southern rockers the Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour and an intimate interview with the band.

Gary Rossington had this to say, "We can't wait to share this amazing night and performance with the Skynyrd Nation, especially those that weren't able to be there that evening. The energy, passion and reaction to the music and band was something we will never forget."

Ross Schilling of Vector Management added, "Having the band come home one last time to Jacksonville and in front of 50,000 fans, was an incredible night.

"Those iconic songs and music prove once again that Skynyrd is one of the greatest American Rock and Roll bands of all time." Tickets will go on sale October 4th. Find more details here.





