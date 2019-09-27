Clutch Announce This Year's Winter Holiday Tour
(hennemusic) Clutch have announced dates for their annual US winter holiday tour. The five-night series kicks off December 27 at Bogarts in Cincinnati, OH and ends with a special New Year's Eve show at Union Transfer in Philadelphia, PA.
The main support on all dates will be The Steel Woods from Nashville, TN, while former Thin Lizzy/Black Star Riders guitarist Damon Johnson will open all shows except Asheville, NC, where Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown will perform.
Tickets will go on sale this Saturday, September 28 at noon ET via pro-rock.com. Over the past few months, Clutch has been releasing a series of new studio recordings that comprise the newly launched Weathermaker Vault Series, marking the first new official music the group is making available since the release of their 2018 album, "Book Of Bad Decisions." Read more and see the tour dates here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
