Dead & Company Add More Dates To Fall Tour
Dead & Company have announced that they have once again added some new dates to their Fun Run 2019 fall tour plans due to a big demand.
The supergroup which features Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, Bob Weir, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, have added some west coast stops to their road plans.
The new shows include December 27th and 28th at the Fabulous Forum in Inglewood, Ca (Los Angeles area), they will then move up the coast for some hometown New Year's fun with two shows at the Chase Center in San Francisco on December 30th and 31st.
Tickets for the news shows are set to go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 4, @ 10AM local time through Ticketmaster. The tour will kick off with Halloween show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and another show at the famed venue the next night.
They will also play Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY on November 5th and 6th, followed by two shows at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, VA on November 8th and 9th.
