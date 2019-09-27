Dead & Company Add More Dates To Fall Tour

Dead & Company have announced that they have once again added some new dates to their Fun Run 2019 fall tour plans due to a big demand.

The supergroup which features Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, Bob Weir, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, have added some west coast stops to their road plans.

The new shows include December 27th and 28th at the Fabulous Forum in Inglewood, Ca (Los Angeles area), they will then move up the coast for some hometown New Year's fun with two shows at the Chase Center in San Francisco on December 30th and 31st.



Tickets for the news shows are set to go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 4, @ 10AM local time through Ticketmaster. The tour will kick off with Halloween show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and another show at the famed venue the next night.

They will also play Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY on November 5th and 6th, followed by two shows at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, VA on November 8th and 9th.





Related Stories

Dead & Company Add Dates To Fall Tour

Dead & Company Announce Fall Tour Dates

Dead and Company Reportedly Pull Out Of Woodstock 50

Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour

Dead & Company Announce 2nd Annual Playing In The Sand

Dead & Company Hit Milestones On Summer Tour

Dead And Company Welcome School Shooting Survivors To Show

Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour

Dead & Company Reschedule Shows After John Mayer's Surgery 2017 In Review

More Dead Company News

Dead Company Music and More



