.

Paul Stanley Gets To Live Both KISS And Normal Life

K. Wiggins | 09-27-2019

KISS

KISS frontman Paul Stanley recently explained how gets to live an extraordinary life with his experience with the band, but also how he has a normal life at home.

Stanley spoke with The Sydney Morning Herald about the group's End Of The Road farewell tour and said, "My life here is what I consider a fairly normal life. I drive my kids to school or pick them up, I go to the market or the hardware store, but I also get to have an extraordinary life.

"It was Mark Twain who said 'If you find something you love doing, you'll never work a day in your life' and along the way, I try to have a laugh as much as possible."


