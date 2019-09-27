Paul Stanley Gets To Live Both KISS And Normal Life

KISS frontman Paul Stanley recently explained how gets to live an extraordinary life with his experience with the band, but also how he has a normal life at home.

Stanley spoke with The Sydney Morning Herald about the group's End Of The Road farewell tour and said, "My life here is what I consider a fairly normal life. I drive my kids to school or pick them up, I go to the market or the hardware store, but I also get to have an extraordinary life.

"It was Mark Twain who said 'If you find something you love doing, you'll never work a day in your life' and along the way, I try to have a laugh as much as possible."





