Machine Head Reveal Their New Band Lineup

K. Wiggins | 09-30-2019

Machine Head

Machine Head have announced that they have recruited Decapitated's Waclaw "Vogg" Kieltyka as their new guitarist and Devilment's Matt Alston as their new drummer.

They are replacing the departed Phil Demmel and Dave McClain, who left the group last year. The band made the announcement with a couple tweets "Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Vogg Kieltyka to Machine Head." And then tweeted, "Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Matt Alston to Machine Head."

Kieltyka had this to say about joining the band, "It's a huge honour to be able to play at the same stage with the mighty Machine Head. I grew up on their music and when I heard I will join them on this tour, I was literally stoked!

"As a thirteen years old I was learning songs from 'Burn My Eyes' who is still one of my favorite albums EVER, that album had also a big influence on my playing and my guitar skills.

"Machine Head is not just a band, it's an institution who has still a big influence on how all metal scene looks like, so for me as a musician and also a metal fan it's something special to be able to be a small part of it.

"That will be definitely a huge lesson and experience for me to be a part of such a professional team. Adventure begins, I cannot wait!

"To all Decapitated fans: I will see with you also during Decapitated shows in 2020. We do plan also to compose new music for next album so keep an eye on more news!"


