Volbeat Concert Sidelined By Illness

Volbeat were forced to postpone their concert at the O2 Academy in Bristol, UK this past Saturday (September 28th) due to illness, the band revealed via social media.

The band had the following to say via Twitter, "We're sad to announce that due to illness, we will have to postpone our show in Bristol tomorrow, Saturday the 28th at the O2 Academy.

"We will announce when we are able to reschedule as soon as we can, but in the meantime our friends in Baroness and Danko Jones will still be coming to the O2 Academy to play a show for you on Saturday! All tickets will remain valid for both Saturday's show with Baroness and Danko Jones as well as the new Volbeat date when we are able to reschedule.

"Big thanks to Baroness and Danko for stepping up to the plate to bring the rock to Bristol tomorrow, and we will see you as soon as we can!" See the tweet below:





