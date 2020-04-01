.

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Working On Album and Finishing Book

Keavin Wiggins | 04-01-2020

Megadeth

Megadeth have shared a special Quarantine Playlist and frontman Dave Mustaine has shared a video message with fans amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Mustaine says in the clip, "Me, I've been staying indoors, I'm on Day 12 right now. I've been washing my hands a lot, and listening to a lot of Megadeth music, putting the final touches on a new book, and working on the new Megadeth album. Looking forward to doing our next tour, once this is all over."

The special Quarantine Playlist was shared via Spotify and is described as "A collection of songs to help you get through this weird and uncertain time."

The playlist features some of Megadeth's classic songs along with tracks from Exodus, Suicidal Tendencies, Ozzy Osbourne, Angel Witch, Carcass, Accept and more. Check that out here and watch Dave's video message below:


