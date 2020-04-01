Red Unplugging Online For Early Album Release

Red have announced that they have moved up the release date for their forthcoming seventh studio album "Declaration," which is now set to be released this Friday, April 3rd.

The band will be celebrating the release with a special global "Declaration" event April 3 that will feature the band taking fans questions and performing tracks unplugged.

The event will be taking place at 9:00 am (Los Angeles) / 12:00 Noon (New York City / Rio de Janeiro) / 4:00 pm (London) / 7:00 pm (Moscow) via YouTube Live and Facebook Live.



Barnes had this to say about the new album, "My favorite memory from the recording process was how we finished. We were on tour with In Flames but still had a couple songs to complete.

"The tour had a day off after Salt Lake City, so right after we played that show Anthony and Dan (Johnson, drummer) rented a car and drove through the night to L.A. to track drums the next morning.

"Randy and I followed with the rest of the crew in the bus and arrived later in the day so I could track a bunch of vocals, including the bridge on 'The War We Made.'

"We then slept on the bus in front of the studio that night, went to another studio in Hollywood Hills the next day to finish tracking, and then played the tour show in L.A. that night. That rock 'n roll energy is all over this record!"





