Metallica Donate $350,000 To Covid-19 Relief

Metallica have announced that their charity All Within My Hands has donated $350,000 via grants to four organizations battling the Covid-19 pandemic. The band's camp sent over the following details about each organization:

Feeding America: Earlier this week, we told you about Feeding America's recently launched COVID-19 Response Fund as they continue to work with their network of local food banks reacting to the specific needs of individual communities. As the need continues to grow, our local food banks are suffering from a lack of volunteers, donations and food distribution assistance from their normal channels. AWMH has pledged $100,000 to this fund, read more about the response here.

Direct Relief: As of last week, Direct Relief has responded to 22 countries, providing more than 40 tons of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers on the front lines. Direct Relief will continue to expand and diversify its efforts as the secondary effects of this pandemic on the healthcare system become more evident. Direct Relief is in constant collaboration and communication with allies in the battle to manage this outbreak through its relationships across global, international and national agencies such as the WHO, the US Dept of Health and Human Services, the CDC, ASPR, State Offices of emergency management, etc. AWMH has pledged $100,000 to this fund, read more here.

Crew Nation: As you all know, Metallica's live shows-all live music in general-would not be possible without the countless crew members working behind the scenes. As COVID-19 puts the entire live music industry on pause, we want to extend a helping hand to the touring and venue crews who make their living show-to-show. Our partners at Live Nation have committed $10 million to their Crew Nation initiative, contributing an initial $5 million to the fund, then matching the next $5 million donated by artists, fans and employees. We're happy to pledge $100,000 to this fund to help those who make it all happen for us year in and year out on the road. Read more here.



The USBG National Charity Foundation: In addition to the hard-working crews who support us on tour, we rely heavily on the worldwide hospitality industry. As restaurants, hotels, coffee shops, bars and other food and beverage providers have been forced to close or shift to delivery/pick-up operations, hundreds of thousands of workers are suddenly without jobs. We're pledging $50,000 to the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program (BEAP) to assist qualified bartenders, bar backs, and bar servers in need of financial assistance. Read more here.





