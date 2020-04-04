.

Bleed From Within Release 'Into Nothing' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-04-2020

Bleed From Within

Bleed From Within have released a music video for their brand new song "Into Nothing". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Fracture," which is set for release on May 29th.

The band had this to say, "'Into Nothing' is the second single taken from our forthcoming album, 'Fracture'. We wanted to release something darker this time round. This song looks at those who govern and questions their motives.

At such a turbulent time in our society, this track has grown into something more. It acts as a social & political commentary. A call to those who feel abandoned and a reminder to the elite of who really holds power within our communities." Watch the video below:


