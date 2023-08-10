Bleed From Within Stream New Song 'The Will To Resist'

Bleed From Within have released a visualizer for their brand new single titled 'The Will To Resist'. The track comes from their forthcoming "Shrine Deluxe Edition", which will be released on November 10th.

Ali Richardson had this to say, "It's been an amazing year for us since the release of Shrine! As the touring schedule started to fill up, we truly began to appreciate the effect the album was having on our career so we put this idea in motion of releasing a Deluxe Edition for our fans.

"The 3 new songs that can be found here were very nearly a part of the initial release. They're all very different in their composition and many arguments were had whilst settling on our final tracklisting.

"'The Will To Resist' takes the lead single here as a band favourite. I'm sure its intensity will resonate with our audience. You can visit our website to pre-order your copy of the limited edition vinyl and check out the merchandise we've put together alongside it. Thanks for the support!" Watch the visualizer below:

