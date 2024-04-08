Watch Bleed From Within's New 'Killing Time' Video

(Nuclear Blast) Bleed From Within have released an immense, high-energy video for their track 'Killing Time' made up of some touring highlights from the past few months. 'Killing Time' has become a set-list favorite throughout their recent runs, the track coming from their latest studio album Shrine.
Ali Richardson stated: "As we approach the end of the Shrine cycle, we've been looking back at everything that we've achieved with this release. It has been a truly amazing couple of years, taking us thousands of miles around the world. The perfect set up to the next chapter of our band.
"The lyrics for Killing Time are personal, but I hope that the clear message about making the most of the time we have left will resonate with those reading them. The song always stood out to us and our fans, so it has been great to give it a place in our live set and celebrate it with this video.
"Shot and edited by our close friend and long time videographer/photographer Tom Armstrong, we hope you enjoy this montage as much we do. A true celebration of the bands journey over the last couple of years!"
The band has had an extraordinary couple of years. In April they'll be hitting the road for a month-long USA and Canada tour with The Ghost Inside, Paleface and Great American Ghost, and are also looking ahead to a string of summer festival appearances including their Hellfest debut, Download Festival and Graspop, plus a couple of German shows with Shadow Of Intent, The Acacia Strain and Fuming Mouth.
Not to mention that they'll be capping off this year in the finest way by playing as special guests to Slipknot across the UK and Europe, for Slipknot's 'Here Comes The Pain' tour celebrating the Iowan's 25th anniversary.
USA + CANADA 2024
w/ The Ghost Inside, Paleface & Great American Ghost
19.04 US Las Vegas, House of Blues
20.04 US Grand Junction, Mesa Theater
21.04 US Denver, Ogden Theatre
23.04 US Minneapolis, The Fillmore Minneapolis
24.04 US Bloomington, The Castle Theatre
24.04 US Chicago, Concord Music Hall
26.04 US Detroit, The Majestic Theatre
28.04 CA Toronto, History
29.04 CA Montreal, Mtelus
30.04 US New Haven, Toad's Place
02.05 US Sayreville, Starland Ballroom
03.05 US Worcester, The Palladium
04.05 US Baltimore, Baltimore Soundstage
06.05 US Pittsburgh, Stage AE
07.05 US Indianapolis, Old National Centre
09.05 US Louisville, Mercury Ballroom
10.05 US Charlotte, The Fillmore Charlotte
11.05 US Columbia SC, The Senate
13.05 US Asheville *headline show
14.05 US Atlanta, The Masquerade
15.05 US Knoxville, The Mill & Mine
17.05 US Columbia MO, Rose Music Hall *headline show
18.05 US Iowa City, Gabe's *headline show
19.05 US Milwaukee Metal Fest
SUMMER DATES
12.06 CZ Hradec Králové, Rock For People
13.06 AT Nickelsdorf, Nova Rock
15.06 UK Donington Park, Download Festival
20.06 BE Dessel, Graspop
22.06 DE Gräfenhainichen, With Full Force
24.06 DE Bochum, Matrix w/ Shadow Of Intent + The Acacia Strain
25.06 DE Schweinfurt, Stattbahnhof w/ Shadow Of Intent + Fuming Mouth
27.06 FR Clisson, Hellfest
28.06 NL Ysselsteyn, Jera On Air
SLIPKNOT - 'HERE COMES THE PAIN' UK/EU 2024 TOUR
w/ Special Guests - Bleed From Within
05.12 NL Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
06.12 DE Dortmund, Westfalenhalle
08.12 DE Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle
09.12 DE Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena
11.12 CH Zurich, Hallenstadion
12.12 FR Paris, Accor Arena
14.12 UK Leeds, First Direct Arena
15.12 UK Glasgow, OVO Hydro
17.12 UK Manchester, CO-OP Live Arena
18.12 UK Birmingham, Utilita Arena
20.12 UK London, O2 Arena
21.12 UK London, O2 Arena
