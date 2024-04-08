Watch Bleed From Within's New 'Killing Time' Video

(Nuclear Blast) Bleed From Within have released an immense, high-energy video for their track 'Killing Time' made up of some touring highlights from the past few months. 'Killing Time' has become a set-list favorite throughout their recent runs, the track coming from their latest studio album Shrine.

Ali Richardson stated: "As we approach the end of the Shrine cycle, we've been looking back at everything that we've achieved with this release. It has been a truly amazing couple of years, taking us thousands of miles around the world. The perfect set up to the next chapter of our band.

"The lyrics for Killing Time are personal, but I hope that the clear message about making the most of the time we have left will resonate with those reading them. The song always stood out to us and our fans, so it has been great to give it a place in our live set and celebrate it with this video.

"Shot and edited by our close friend and long time videographer/photographer Tom Armstrong, we hope you enjoy this montage as much we do. A true celebration of the bands journey over the last couple of years!"

The band has had an extraordinary couple of years. In April they'll be hitting the road for a month-long USA and Canada tour with The Ghost Inside, Paleface and Great American Ghost, and are also looking ahead to a string of summer festival appearances including their Hellfest debut, Download Festival and Graspop, plus a couple of German shows with Shadow Of Intent, The Acacia Strain and Fuming Mouth.

Not to mention that they'll be capping off this year in the finest way by playing as special guests to Slipknot across the UK and Europe, for Slipknot's 'Here Comes The Pain' tour celebrating the Iowan's 25th anniversary.

USA + CANADA 2024

w/ The Ghost Inside, Paleface & Great American Ghost

19.04 US Las Vegas, House of Blues

20.04 US Grand Junction, Mesa Theater

21.04 US Denver, Ogden Theatre

23.04 US Minneapolis, The Fillmore Minneapolis

24.04 US Bloomington, The Castle Theatre

24.04 US Chicago, Concord Music Hall

26.04 US Detroit, The Majestic Theatre

28.04 CA Toronto, History

29.04 CA Montreal, Mtelus

30.04 US New Haven, Toad's Place

02.05 US Sayreville, Starland Ballroom

03.05 US Worcester, The Palladium

04.05 US Baltimore, Baltimore Soundstage

06.05 US Pittsburgh, Stage AE

07.05 US Indianapolis, Old National Centre

09.05 US Louisville, Mercury Ballroom

10.05 US Charlotte, The Fillmore Charlotte

11.05 US Columbia SC, The Senate

13.05 US Asheville *headline show

14.05 US Atlanta, The Masquerade

15.05 US Knoxville, The Mill & Mine

17.05 US Columbia MO, Rose Music Hall *headline show

18.05 US Iowa City, Gabe's *headline show

19.05 US Milwaukee Metal Fest

SUMMER DATES

12.06 CZ Hradec Králové, Rock For People

13.06 AT Nickelsdorf, Nova Rock

15.06 UK Donington Park, Download Festival

20.06 BE Dessel, Graspop

22.06 DE Gräfenhainichen, With Full Force

24.06 DE Bochum, Matrix w/ Shadow Of Intent + The Acacia Strain

25.06 DE Schweinfurt, Stattbahnhof w/ Shadow Of Intent + Fuming Mouth

27.06 FR Clisson, Hellfest

28.06 NL Ysselsteyn, Jera On Air

SLIPKNOT - 'HERE COMES THE PAIN' UK/EU 2024 TOUR

w/ Special Guests - Bleed From Within

05.12 NL Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

06.12 DE Dortmund, Westfalenhalle

08.12 DE Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle

09.12 DE Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena

11.12 CH Zurich, Hallenstadion

12.12 FR Paris, Accor Arena

14.12 UK Leeds, First Direct Arena

15.12 UK Glasgow, OVO Hydro

17.12 UK Manchester, CO-OP Live Arena

18.12 UK Birmingham, Utilita Arena

20.12 UK London, O2 Arena

21.12 UK London, O2 Arena

