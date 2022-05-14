.

Bleed From Within Release Flesh And Stone Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-14-2022

Bleed From Within have delivered a music video for their new single "Flesh and Stone". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Shrine", which will be hitting stores on June 3rd.

Ali Richardson had this to say about the clip, "Avoiding the traditional performance style video, we instead wanted to create a cinematic fictional world that could no longer defend itself from the sun; a barren wasteland once full of life. In her isolation, our desperate protagonist has resorted to rituals in order to manifest some form of life on this dead world, but it's too late.

"It was fun watching this world come together, and we'd like to thank our friend Matt Daley from Clearway Media for his great work on this. Aside from the video, this is a stand out song on the album, and for good reason. We've been waiting patiently to share this with you all. Enjoy." Watch the video below:

