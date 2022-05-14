Bleed From Within Release Flesh And Stone Video

Bleed From Within have delivered a music video for their new single "Flesh and Stone". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Shrine", which will be hitting stores on June 3rd.
Ali Richardson had this to say about the clip, "Avoiding the traditional performance style video, we instead wanted to create a cinematic fictional world that could no longer defend itself from the sun; a barren wasteland once full of life. In her isolation, our desperate protagonist has resorted to rituals in order to manifest some form of life on this dead world, but it's too late.
"It was fun watching this world come together, and we'd like to thank our friend Matt Daley from Clearway Media for his great work on this. Aside from the video, this is a stand out song on the album, and for good reason. We've been waiting patiently to share this with you all. Enjoy." Watch the video below:
Bleed From Within Stand Down With New Video
Bleed From Within Share Live Video and Announce Viral Hysteria Show
Bleed From Within Release 'Fracture' Video
Trivium's Matt Heafy Guests On Bleed From Within's New Track
Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued- Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Reimagined By Owl City- more
Five Finger Death Punch Deliver IOU With New Album Announcement- Iron Maiden Team With Arch Enemy For Legacy Of The Beast- more
Van Halen Approached Michael Anthony About Tribute Tour- The Black Dahlia Murder Frontman Trevor Strnad Dead At 41- more
Journey Postpone Rest Of North American Tour Due To COVID-19- Smashing Pumpkins And Jane's Addiction Tour- more
Bruce Cockburn Celebrates 50 Years with Hits Album and Tour
5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss
The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year
Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued
Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Reimagined By Owl City
The Who Sell Out and Tommy Continue Half Speed Reissue Series
The Hu Rock The Mojave For 'This Is Mongol' Video
Greg Puciato Shares 'Never Wanted That' Video
State Champs Recruit Mitchell Tenpenny For Act Like That
The Black Moods Share 'The Cure' Video
Mickey Gilley's Celebration of Life Will Be Livestreamed