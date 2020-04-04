Chester Bennington's Grey Daze Release 'Sometimes' Video

Late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's former band Grey Daze have released a music video for their latest single "Sometimes."

The track was penned by Bennington and is the third single from the group's forthcoming album "Amends", which is set to hit stores on June 26th (pushed back from the original April 10th release date.

Band cofounder Sean Dowdell had this to say, "Chester was already a masterful lyricist at the age of 18, when he wrote this song (which was initially recorded when he was 21).

"I've said this in prior interviews but this is one of those songs that when I hear it now, I recognize the pain Chester was living with even more acutely now that I'm an adult.

"As so many of Chester's lyrics do, this message in this song, that bad things happen and there things will get better, resonates in an entirely different way with the current crisis we are all living through, and brings a message of hope." Watch the video below:





