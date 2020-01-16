.

Chester Bennington's Original Band Releases Video

William Lee | 01-16-2020

Grey Daze

Late Linkin Part frontman Chester Bennington's vocals are featured of the new track and video "What's In The Eye" from his original band Grey Daze.

Bennington was working on new re-recordings of their mid-1990s material with the group prior to his tragic passing in July of 2017. The new song includes vocals that Chester recorded when he was just 17 years old and if will be included on an album that will be released later this year.

Guitarist Cristin Davis previously explained the regrouping, "Over the years we'd become more knowledgeable, more experienced, and had more resources, so we decided to pick a selection of songs from our previously released albums and re-record them the way they deserved to have been treated back in the 90s when we initially wrote and released them.

"By February 2017 we started recording and in June, Chester and Sean announced the reunion, with a live performance planned for that Fall. Unfortunately, as we all know, that never happened." Watch the video here


