Chester Bennington's Early Years Subject Of Roundtable With Korn, Helmet Stars

Dave Navarro will be hosting a roundtable discussion dubbed "Shouting Out" today (June 24th) where they will be taking a look at late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's early years.

The special episode will be exploring Chester's early band Grey Daze and Navarro will be joined by the band's drummer Sean Dowdell, Korn's Brian "Head" Welch, singer LP, Chris Traynor (Bush/Helmet) and producer Esjay Jones for the discussion.

Grey Daze will be releasing their new album, "Amends" this Friday, June 24th which is the fulfillment of a planned Grey Daze reunion that Chester had announced prior to his untimely passing.

Navarro says in the intro to the special, "We're here today to discuss a great friend of all of ours, Chester Bennington. You know him from Linkin Park, of course, but a lot of people don't know that before Linkin Park, Chester was in a band called Grey Daze and that Grey Daze is where he developed his skills, his styles, his technique. Even lyrically, he was going into some of those places that he talks about in his later on lyrics."

The special will stream Inked Magazine's social media channels on YouTube and Facebook and fans can watch a preview below:





Related Stories

Chester Bennington's Grey Daze Release 'Sometimes' Video

Chester Bennington's Grey Daze Release Video and Announce Album

Chester Bennington's Original Band Releases Video

More Grey Daze News



