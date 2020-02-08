.

Chester Bennington's Grey Daze Release Video and Announce Album

William Lee | 02-08-2020

Grey DazeAmends album cover courtesy Speakeasy

Chester Bennington's pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze have released a music video for their track "Sickness" and announced the release of their new album.

The new album will be entitled "Amends" is set to hit stores on April 10th and will feature newly recorded music with re-mastered vocals from the late Linkin Park frontman.

The new video for the song "Sickness" can be streamed here. Band founder and drummer, Sean Dowdell had this to say about track: "This is loosely based on a true story from when Chester was 15-years-old.

"He was being bullied at school and one day suffered a real beating. That was the day I assumed a role as protector and almost older brother figure to Chester that has lasted since, even after his passing."


