Green Day Release 'Otis Big Guitar Mix' EP

(hennemusic) Green Day have dropped a new remix EP entitled "Otis Big Guitar Mix." The project delivers newly-remixed versions of three tracks from their 2012 trio of albums, "Uno", "Dos" and "Tre."

Billed as showcasing "big guitar in a way these tracks have never been heard before," the collection includes the rock radio single, "Oh Love", from "¡Uno!" alongside "Lazy Bones" and "Wild One" from "¡Dos!"

The EP follows the recent release of the band's thirteenth studio set, "Father Of All"; previewed by the title track, the record debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 following its release in February. Stream the new remixes here.

