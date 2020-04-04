.

Green Day Release 'Otis Big Guitar Mix' EP

Bruce Henne | 04-04-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Green Day

(hennemusic) Green Day have dropped a new remix EP entitled "Otis Big Guitar Mix." The project delivers newly-remixed versions of three tracks from their 2012 trio of albums, "Uno", "Dos" and "Tre."

Billed as showcasing "big guitar in a way these tracks have never been heard before," the collection includes the rock radio single, "Oh Love", from "¡Uno!" alongside "Lazy Bones" and "Wild One" from "¡Dos!"

The EP follows the recent release of the band's thirteenth studio set, "Father Of All"; previewed by the title track, the record debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 following its release in February. Stream the new remixes here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Green Day Release 'Otis Big Guitar Mix' EP

Billie Joe Armstrong Unplugs For Green Day Hit

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Releases Quarantine Cover

Green Day Postpone Tour Due To Coronavirus

Green Day's New Album Scores US Top 5 Debut

Green Day Top UK Charts With 'Father Of All'

Green Day Rock The Late Late Late Show

Green Day's Album Launch Show Streaming Online

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Heading Down Under

Green Day Rock And Cook On The Ellen DeGeneres Show

More Green Day News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne's Treatment Delayed, Not Canceled- Tool Postpone North American Tour- Green Day Release 'Otis Big Guitar Mix' EP- Testament Get Animated - more


Reviews
Rose Tattoo - Outlaws

Apache Rose - Tiny Love

Caught In The Act: Beasto Blanco Live

Great White - Stage

Jah9 - Note to Self

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne's Treatment Delayed, Not Canceled

Tool Postpone North American Tour

Green Day Release 'Otis Big Guitar Mix' EP

Testament Get Animated For 'Children Of The Next Level' Video

The Unlikely Candidates Stream New Single 'Invincible'

Chester Bennington's Grey Daze Release 'Sometimes' Video

Miranda Lambert Announce Rescheduled Wildcard Tour Dates

Bleed From Within Release 'Into Nothing' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.