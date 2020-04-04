.

Miranda Lambert Announce Rescheduled Wildcard Tour Dates

Keavin Wiggins | 04-04-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert has announced the final rescheduled dates for her North American Wildcard Tour, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The newly rescheduled dates will be kicking off on October 8th at the Spokane Area in Spokane, WA and will wrap up on October 23rd in Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre.

Lambert will be supported on all of the dates by Cody Johnson and Lanco will be performing at all stops except October 16th in Regina, SK and the next night in Winnipeg, MB.

Tickets for the originally scheduled shows will be honored at the new stops. See the dates below:

10/8/2020 Spokane, WA Spokane Area
10/9/2020 Bosie, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena
10/11/2020 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
10/14/2020 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
10/16/2020 Regina, SK Brandt Centre
10/17/2020 Winnipeg, MB Bell Mts Place
10/20/2020 London, ON Budweiser Gardens
10/212020 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
10/22/2020 Oshawa, ON Tribute Communities Centre
10/23/2020 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre


Related Stories


Miranda Lambert Announce Rescheduled Wildcard Tour Dates

Miranda Lambert Releases 'Bluebird' Video

Miranda Lambert Announces Wildcard Tour

Miranda Lambert Shares What She Is Doing On Tour Break With Fans

Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert Sing TLC's 'No Scrubs'

Miranda Lambert's Tour To Support Local Shelter Dogs

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Announce Summer Tour

More Miranda Lambert News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne's Treatment Delayed, Not Canceled- Tool Postpone North American Tour- Green Day Release 'Otis Big Guitar Mix' EP- Testament Get Animated - more


Reviews
Rose Tattoo - Outlaws

Apache Rose - Tiny Love

Caught In The Act: Beasto Blanco Live

Great White - Stage

Jah9 - Note to Self

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne's Treatment Delayed, Not Canceled

Tool Postpone North American Tour

Green Day Release 'Otis Big Guitar Mix' EP

Testament Get Animated For 'Children Of The Next Level' Video

The Unlikely Candidates Stream New Single 'Invincible'

Chester Bennington's Grey Daze Release 'Sometimes' Video

Miranda Lambert Announce Rescheduled Wildcard Tour Dates

Bleed From Within Release 'Into Nothing' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.