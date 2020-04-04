Miranda Lambert Announce Rescheduled Wildcard Tour Dates
Miranda Lambert has announced the final rescheduled dates for her North American Wildcard Tour, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The newly rescheduled dates will be kicking off on October 8th at the Spokane Area in Spokane, WA and will wrap up on October 23rd in Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre.
Lambert will be supported on all of the dates by Cody Johnson and Lanco will be performing at all stops except October 16th in Regina, SK and the next night in Winnipeg, MB.
Tickets for the originally scheduled shows will be honored at the new stops. See the dates below:
10/8/2020 Spokane, WA Spokane Area
10/9/2020 Bosie, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena
10/11/2020 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
10/14/2020 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
10/16/2020 Regina, SK Brandt Centre
10/17/2020 Winnipeg, MB Bell Mts Place
10/20/2020 London, ON Budweiser Gardens
10/212020 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
10/22/2020 Oshawa, ON Tribute Communities Centre
10/23/2020 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
Miranda Lambert Announce Rescheduled Wildcard Tour Dates
Miranda Lambert Releases 'Bluebird' Video
Miranda Lambert Announces Wildcard Tour
Miranda Lambert Shares What She Is Doing On Tour Break With Fans
Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert Sing TLC's 'No Scrubs'
Miranda Lambert's Tour To Support Local Shelter Dogs
Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Announce Summer Tour