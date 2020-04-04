Miranda Lambert Announce Rescheduled Wildcard Tour Dates

Miranda Lambert has announced the final rescheduled dates for her North American Wildcard Tour, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The newly rescheduled dates will be kicking off on October 8th at the Spokane Area in Spokane, WA and will wrap up on October 23rd in Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre.

Lambert will be supported on all of the dates by Cody Johnson and Lanco will be performing at all stops except October 16th in Regina, SK and the next night in Winnipeg, MB.

Tickets for the originally scheduled shows will be honored at the new stops. See the dates below:



10/8/2020 Spokane, WA Spokane Area

10/9/2020 Bosie, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena

10/11/2020 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

10/14/2020 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

10/16/2020 Regina, SK Brandt Centre

10/17/2020 Winnipeg, MB Bell Mts Place

10/20/2020 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

10/212020 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

10/22/2020 Oshawa, ON Tribute Communities Centre

10/23/2020 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre





