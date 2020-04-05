Beyond The Black Share New Single 'Golden Pariahs'

Beyond The Black have released a lyric video for their new single, "Golden Pariahs". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Horizons," which is set to be released on June 19th.

Jennifer Haben had this to say about the new record, "With 2019 having been the biggest year in our career as a band so far, we were thrilled and anxious to get back to the studio and start writing again - not just to make up to the fast and amazing development that has happened in the band since our last album, but to pin this development down also musically for everyone to hear and see.

Horizons is unmistakably a Beyond The Black album, but with so many new facets and personality adding up to the classic Beyond The Black ID that make it a true band-album.

"For us this has definitely been a walk on the tightrope and we feel to have it accomplished to its fullest. Without beating around the bush, we can say that we're extremely proud and confident that Horizons is the best Beyond The Black album to date." Watch the video below:





