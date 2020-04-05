Bush, Live and Stone Temple Pilots Reschedule Tour

(hennemusic) Bush, Live and Stone Temple Pilots have announced rescheduled dates for their Under The Southern Stars Australian tour. The three-week series was postponed last month by organizers as the global pandemic hit the region; the shows have been moved to February and March of 2021.

In an effort to ensure a safe tour for all, despite the unprecedented fall-out from COVID-19 and the Federal governments ban on public gatherings, all three bands were resolute in their decision to postpone rather than cancel the tour, determined not to disappoint fans and determined to support the Australian live music scene.

"I wanted to reach out to all our fans in Australia and say that UTSS is going to be happening in 2021," says Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. "Our hearts go out to all the medical teams around the world and the first responder teams that have been taking care of everyone. We're going to be back better and stronger than ever as an entire human race. Australia, I love you and can't wait to be there. All tickets will be valid - so much love and take care."

"We thank you for your patience as we got all this sorted out," adds STP bassist Robert DeLeo. "Stay safe, spend some time with loved ones and we will see you all very soon. Much love." See the dates and the promo video for the trek here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





