Green Day Reveal Rescheduled Asian Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Green Day have rescheduled a series of recently-postponed Asian tour dates to the spring of 2021. In February, the band were among the first acts to revise their 2020 tour plans over concerns about the current coronavirus outbreak.

The group were set to perform in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Taipei, Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan through March as they promote their new "Father Of All" album.

"ASIA... rescheduled dates are here!!," says Green Day. "See you in 2021. Hold on to your tickets as they will be good for the new shows. If you can't make it to the new date, please go to the point of purchase for a refund." See the new dates here.

