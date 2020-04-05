Green Day Reveal Rescheduled Asian Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Green Day have rescheduled a series of recently-postponed Asian tour dates to the spring of 2021. In February, the band were among the first acts to revise their 2020 tour plans over concerns about the current coronavirus outbreak.
The group were set to perform in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Taipei, Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan through March as they promote their new "Father Of All" album.
"ASIA... rescheduled dates are here!!," says Green Day. "See you in 2021. Hold on to your tickets as they will be good for the new shows. If you can't make it to the new date, please go to the point of purchase for a refund." See the new dates here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Green Day Release 'Otis Big Guitar Mix' EP
Billie Joe Armstrong Unplugs For Green Day Hit
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Releases Quarantine Cover
Green Day Postpone Tour Due To Coronavirus
Green Day's New Album Scores US Top 5 Debut
Green Day Top UK Charts With 'Father Of All'
Green Day Rock The Late Late Late Show
Green Day's Album Launch Show Streaming Online
Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Heading Down Under
Christopher Cross Tests Positive For Covid-19- Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Bill Withers Tribute- Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Auctioning Items For Covid-19 Relief- Megadeth- more
Caught In The Act: Beasto Blanco Live
Christopher Cross Tests Positive For Covid-19
Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Bill Withers Tribute
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Auctioning Items For Covid-19 Relief
America Load 'Half Century' Box Set With Rarities
Haken Release 'Prosthetic' Video
Beyond The Black Share New Single 'Golden Pariahs'
Megadeth's Full Resurrection Fest Set Streaming Online
John Fogerty And Family Rock CCR Classic In Quarantine Jam