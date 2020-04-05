Haken Release 'Prosthetic' Video

Haken have released a music video for their new single "Prosthetic". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Virus", which is set to hit stores on June 5th.

The band had this to say about the new track, Haken say: "Prosthetic was the first song we completed during the Virus writing sessions and we always felt it would be the perfect opener for the album.

"It's a very guitar heavy track with its roots in 80s thrash riffing, but with the unconventional rhythmic twists and turns we often like to explore in Haken. We sadly never had a Jeff Hanneman and Robert Fripp collaboration, but this song at least draws on inspiration from them both!

"Lyrically the song is a bridge between our two albums Vector and Virus. The message was brilliantly brought to life by video director Vicente Cordero, who also beautifully captured the live energy of the band in a way that both enhances the song, and perfectly sets the scene for what's to come." Watch the video below:





